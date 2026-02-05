Four Ocean County Residents Charged After Multi‑Agency Drug Investigation

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI, and the Beachwood Police Department investigated the distribution of illegal drugs in the Ocean County area. The investigation led to the arrest of 4 residents of Ocean County.

The operation began in October 2025 when detectives from the agencies began to surveil Ibn Moye of Beachwood, who was allegedly seen distributing cocaine in Ocean County.

On January 29th, Moye was stopped while driving, and an authorized search of the car led to his arrest. At the same time, a raid was conducted on his residence, leading to the arrest of Charles Warford and Amanda Vasquez of Beachwood and Hayley Parker of Toms River for drug-related charges.