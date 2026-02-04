Monmouth County offers free tire pick-up services to reduce mosquito population

“Tires are one of the most common and dangerous mosquito breeding habitats, and services like the tire pick-up program are essential to reducing mosquito populations,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This service will be available from February 1 through March 31, so residents are encouraged to call 732-542-3630 to make arrangements for pick-up.”

Callers will be asked to provide their name, address, number of tires, and the location of the tires on their property. The program will accept up to ten car tires without rims per property.

“Tires stored outdoors can collect rainwater and create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed. A single tire can produce more than 10,000 biting mosquitoes, increase the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses and be a health risk for residents,” said Commissioner Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “The tire pick-up program is one component of Monmouth County’s comprehensive mosquito control efforts, which include larval habitat inspections, environmentally responsible treatments, surveillance for mosquito-borne diseases, and public education. These proactive measures help reduce mosquito populations before they become a widespread problem later in the year.”

