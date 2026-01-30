Two Monmouth County Towns Named Most Charming in The State

Ocean Grove is praised for its Victorian architecture, peaceful beach, and historic Great Auditorium, along with Main Avenue’s shops, cafés, and seaside boardwalk. Just a few miles away, Red Bank is recognized as a lively arts hub, anchored by the Count Basie Center for the Arts, boutique shopping, and scenic views along the Navesink River. From coastal charm to riverfront culture, the list highlights why New Jersey’s small towns continue to draw visitors back again and again.