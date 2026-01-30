© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Two Monmouth County Towns Named Most Charming in The State

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:07 AM EST
By Freeholdman12 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Link

Ocean Grove is praised for its Victorian architecture, peaceful beach, and historic Great Auditorium, along with Main Avenue’s shops, cafés, and seaside boardwalk. Just a few miles away, Red Bank is recognized as a lively arts hub, anchored by the Count Basie Center for the Arts, boutique shopping, and scenic views along the Navesink River. From coastal charm to riverfront culture, the list highlights why New Jersey’s small towns continue to draw visitors back again and again.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride