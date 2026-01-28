Count Basie Center for the Arts and Monmouth County Tourism announce first three artists for ParkStage Summer 2026 concert series

The newly announced lineup includes:

Sublime

Friday, June 19

The Head and The Heartwith special guests Wilderado

Friday, June 26

B52s

with special guests The English Beat

Saturday, July 11

Tickets for all three performances will go on sale Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. and will be available at parkstage.org and Ticketmaster.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off our ParkStage Summer 2026 announcements with these incredible artists,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “ParkStage is going to be a great place for live music, and this initial lineup sets the tone for a fun and exciting summer. Not only will ParkStage create memorable summer nights for music fans of all ages, but it will also support local businesses.”

As part of Monmouth County’s larger effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, as well as the Count Basie Center’s centennial, ParkStage will become a marquee destination for live entertainment in New Jersey, drawing thousands of attendees to a variety of shows, including music, comedy, and more.

"We are thrilled about our first announcements for this unique summer series,” said Adam Philipson, President and CEO of the Count Basie Center for the Arts. “We are excited to partner with the county to create ParkStage as we celebrate our centennial and America 250. This outdoor venue gives us a new way to present live entertainment that brings people together for unforgettable experiences."

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as these performances are expected to sell quickly.

For tickets, updates, and the full Summer 2026 schedule as it’s announced, visit parkstage.org.

Centrally located in one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing population corridors - with more than 2.3 million people living within a 25-mile radius - ParkStage offers easy access via all major roadways and a scenic setting that blends rural charm with modern convenience, free on-site parking, and luxury VIP accommodations.

For more information, visit www.parkstage.org.