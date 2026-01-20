© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Coast Guard rescues boaters from sinking vessel off New Jersey

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Wikimedia Commons

A Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescued three mariners after their 74-foot boat began to sink approximately 4 nautical miles northeast of Shark River Inlet, Saturday.

The Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet boat crew transported the mariners to awaiting emergency services at Manasquan Inlet.

At approximately 4 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center watch standers received notification from Monmouth County Dispatch that a 74-foot pleasure craft was taking on water off Shark River Inlet with three mariners aboard. Command center watchstanders launched the Station Manasquan Inlet boat crew and Air Station Atlantic City helicopter crew to assist.

Once on scene, the boat crew recovered the three mariners from their semi-submerged vessel and transported them to awaiting emergency services a Station Manasquan Inlet.

Coast Guard pollution responders are working with partners to formulate a salvage plan for the vessel.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Michele McBride
