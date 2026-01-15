NJ Legislature Passes Pallone-Backed Bill to Preserve Monmouth Medical Center Hospital Services in Long Branch

“This legislation is necessary to fix regulations that would have forced Long Branch to lose inpatient services, even though the need for care never went away,” said Pallone. “I’m thankful to the grassroots voices who refused to accept that this hospital could be hollowed out, and to the legislators who understood what was at stake and acted. Once the governor signs this bill, the Long Branch area community can finally have the peace of mind that these essential services are secure today and far into the future.”

The measure allows RWJBarnabas Health to continue operating acute-care inpatient services at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch while also moving forward with plans for a new hospital facility in Tinton Falls. Under the pilot program, after the new hospital opens, inpatient services in Long Branch would be maintained for at least 10 years, with the option for the Commissioner of Health to extend the program further.

The legislation ensures that Long Branch will retain a full-service emergency department, operating rooms for major surgery, and 48 surgical and observation beds, including up to 12 that can be converted for intensive care use. These inpatient services would operate alongside outpatient and specialty services that the state has already required to remain in Long Branch indefinitely.

Pallone advanced the legislation after state regulators determined that existing rules did not allow a single hospital license to cover inpatient services at two locations. The pilot program resolves that issue, allowing care to continue in Long Branch while avoiding disruptions that could increase travel times, strain nearby hospitals, or limit access to care for vulnerable populations.

The bill reflects weeks of coordination among Pallone, RWJBarnabas Health, Governor Murphy, and state legislative leaders and is intended to ensure that Long Branch residents continue to have access to emergency and inpatient hospital care for the long term.