Monmouth County Awarded a Resilient NJ grant for Shark River Basin and the Surrounding Area

“Monmouth County is proud to have been selected for this competitive Resilient NJ grant and to administer it on behalf of our community partners,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “This collaborative effort will produce a Shark River Basin Climate Resilience Action Plan to assess anticipated climate impacts and identify effective strategies to reduce risk, protect public and private property, and improve environmental conditions and water quality throughout the Basin.”

The effort will be led by County professionals, working in close cooperation and coordination with officials from Avon-by-the-Sea, Belmar, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Wall Township, American Littoral (ALS), Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute (UCI), and Shark River Cleanup Coalition, all serving as regional team members. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will provide the regional team with a consultant to deliver technical assistance throughout the study.

The approximate grant funding will be distributed as follows:

· Monmouth County (lead “prime” organization): $100,000

· Municipal Partners: $25,000 each

· Community Organizations: $25,000 each

“The Shark River Basin is a vital tidal estuary in southeastern Monmouth County, spanning multiple municipalities and supporting diverse ecosystems, waterfront communities, recreational assets, and maritime industries, making it both an environmental resource and an economic driver,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Division of Planning. “This effort will help reduce flooding and storm damage, protect healthy habitats, and strengthen fishing, navigation, recreation, and public access, ensuring long-term coastal preparedness and community resilience.”

