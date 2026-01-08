Video Circulating of Stolen Vehicle Crash Before The Arrest of Two Local Men

The clip, taken from inside another moving vehicle in Neptune Township and later shared by News 12, appears to show a BMW SUV tumbling through a construction site along Route 66. After the crash, two people are seen running from the wreck. Neptune Township Police say officers spotted the SUV on December 16 after it was reported stolen out of South Orange. Before a traffic stop could be attempted, the vehicle sped away and lost control near the 3500 block of Route 66. The occupants — brothers from Asbury Park, ages 20 and 18 — were treated for minor injuries and taken into custody. Police say the driver faces multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, weapons offenses, and traffic violations. Both men remain held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.