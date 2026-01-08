© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Video Circulating of Stolen Vehicle Crash Before The Arrest of Two Local Men

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 8, 2026 at 7:19 AM EST

According to NJ.com, a video circulating on TikTok shows a car flipping multiple times on a Monmouth County roadway, a crash that led to the arrest of two men.

The clip, taken from inside another moving vehicle in Neptune Township and later shared by News 12, appears to show a BMW SUV tumbling through a construction site along Route 66. After the crash, two people are seen running from the wreck. Neptune Township Police say officers spotted the SUV on December 16 after it was reported stolen out of South Orange. Before a traffic stop could be attempted, the vehicle sped away and lost control near the 3500 block of Route 66. The occupants — brothers from Asbury Park, ages 20 and 18 — were treated for minor injuries and taken into custody. Police say the driver faces multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, weapons offenses, and traffic violations. Both men remain held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
