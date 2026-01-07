Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing Four Family Members, Setting House on Fire

Jury selection began Monday in Freehold and is expected to take several days, with the trial scheduled to run through March. Caneiro is accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law, and their two young children in November of 2018, then setting their home on fire. Prosecutors say financial disputes and life insurance money were the motive. The case faced years of delays, including pandemic shutdowns and appeals over evidence, before the New Jersey Supreme Court cleared key security footage for use at trial. Caneiro has remained jailed since his arrest and has pleaded not guilty.