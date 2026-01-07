Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing Four Family Members, Setting House on Fire
More than seven years after a deadly fire and multiple killings in Colts Neck, the murder case against Paul Caneiro is now moving forward in Monmouth County Superior Court.
Jury selection began Monday in Freehold and is expected to take several days, with the trial scheduled to run through March. Caneiro is accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law, and their two young children in November of 2018, then setting their home on fire. Prosecutors say financial disputes and life insurance money were the motive. The case faced years of delays, including pandemic shutdowns and appeals over evidence, before the New Jersey Supreme Court cleared key security footage for use at trial. Caneiro has remained jailed since his arrest and has pleaded not guilty.