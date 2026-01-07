© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing Four Family Members, Setting House on Fire

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 7, 2026 at 7:21 AM EST
FILE PHOTO: Monmouth County Courthouse
Wikipedia
FILE PHOTO: Monmouth County Courthouse

More than seven years after a deadly fire and multiple killings in Colts Neck, the murder case against Paul Caneiro is now moving forward in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Jury selection began Monday in Freehold and is expected to take several days, with the trial scheduled to run through March. Caneiro is accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law, and their two young children in November of 2018, then setting their home on fire. Prosecutors say financial disputes and life insurance money were the motive. The case faced years of delays, including pandemic shutdowns and appeals over evidence, before the New Jersey Supreme Court cleared key security footage for use at trial. Caneiro has remained jailed since his arrest and has pleaded not guilty.
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
