© 2026 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

91-Year-Old Brick Resident Charged in Hit-And-Run of Landscaper

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published January 5, 2026 at 7:57 AM EST

According to NJ.com, A 91-year-old Brick man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash in Wall that injured a landscaper last month.

Police say the man was driving when his car struck a riding landscaping mower on Ocean Road, ejecting the 34-year-old operator, then continued on without stopping. Investigators say the driver later told officers he believed he had hit a garbage can. Police say the mower was equipped with a tan leaf collection box, which may have contributed to the confusion. The landscaper was treated at a local hospital for a concussion and minor injuries. After releasing surveillance video and searching for the vehicle, police traced a damaged Subaru Crosstrek to the driver, who was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride