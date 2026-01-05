91-Year-Old Brick Resident Charged in Hit-And-Run of Landscaper

Police say the man was driving when his car struck a riding landscaping mower on Ocean Road, ejecting the 34-year-old operator, then continued on without stopping. Investigators say the driver later told officers he believed he had hit a garbage can. Police say the mower was equipped with a tan leaf collection box, which may have contributed to the confusion. The landscaper was treated at a local hospital for a concussion and minor injuries. After releasing surveillance video and searching for the vehicle, police traced a damaged Subaru Crosstrek to the driver, who was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.