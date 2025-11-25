© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Long Branch Man Charged with Sexual Crimes Against Two Child Victims

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 26, 2025 at 6:07 AM EST
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

A Long Branch man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two children.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday that 45-year-old Raul F. Lopez, also known as Lee Escobar, faces multiple charges, including first-degree aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment. Investigators say the crimes involved two victims — a girl who was under 13 when the abuse began in 2020, and a boy under 16, with incidents reported last year. Lopez turned himself in earlier this month at Long Branch Police Headquarters and remains in custody following a detention hearing. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his activities to contact Long Branch Police.
Michele McBride
