Long Branch Man Charged with Sexual Crimes Against Two Child Victims

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday that 45-year-old Raul F. Lopez, also known as Lee Escobar, faces multiple charges, including first-degree aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment. Investigators say the crimes involved two victims — a girl who was under 13 when the abuse began in 2020, and a boy under 16, with incidents reported last year. Lopez turned himself in earlier this month at Long Branch Police Headquarters and remains in custody following a detention hearing. Authorities are urging anyone with information about his activities to contact Long Branch Police.