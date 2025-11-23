© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Keyport Cops Nab Scammer

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published November 24, 2025 at 6:06 AM EST
Keyport Police Facebook Page

Keyport Police say a month-long fraud investigation has led to the arrest of a man accused of scamming victims nationwide out of more than a million dollars.

The case began September 18th, when Detective Vito Koempel Jr. was called to police headquarters to investigate a report from a 75-year-old borough resident who said she’d been defrauded of more than $36,000 and had her personal information stolen. Koempel’s investigation quickly identified a suspect Hriday Arya and uncovered what authorities describe as a wider scheme targeting victims across the United States. A warrant for Arya’s arrest was issued October 14th. On November 18th, Keyport detectives, working with the U.S. Marshals Service, located Arya in Jersey City and took him into custody without incident. He was processed at Keyport Police Headquarters and is now being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.
Local News Monmouth County Crime
Michele McBride
