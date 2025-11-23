Keyport Cops Nab Scammer

The case began September 18th, when Detective Vito Koempel Jr. was called to police headquarters to investigate a report from a 75-year-old borough resident who said she’d been defrauded of more than $36,000 and had her personal information stolen. Koempel’s investigation quickly identified a suspect Hriday Arya and uncovered what authorities describe as a wider scheme targeting victims across the United States. A warrant for Arya’s arrest was issued October 14th. On November 18th, Keyport detectives, working with the U.S. Marshals Service, located Arya in Jersey City and took him into custody without incident. He was processed at Keyport Police Headquarters and is now being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.