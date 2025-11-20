Commissioners Congratulate Local Schools for Being Named Among State’s Best

In the publication’s ranking of the State’s top public elementary schools, Forrestdale School in Rumson was ranked No. 5; Navesink Elementary School in Middletown was ranked No. 13; Deane-Porter Elementary School in Rumson was ranked No. 22; Point Road School in Little Silver was ranked No. 23; and Viola L. Sickles School in Fair Haven was ranked No. 36.

“My fellow Commissioners and I are thrilled to recognize the achievements of the staff and students at these five schools, which have been ranked among New Jersey’s top 40 public elementary schools,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “These rankings are a true testament to why Monmouth County is an incredible place to live, work, and raise a family.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, their annual study uses data from the U.S. Department of Education to measure schools on proficiency in math and reading, student achievement and teacher-to-student ratios. Researchers reviewed nearly 47,000 elementary schools nationwide. The 2025 report can be found at usnews.com.

“Great schools rely on strong community support, dedicated teachers, and programs that help children grow both inside and outside the classroom,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Superintendent of Schools. “Rankings such as the one from U.S. News & World Report help paint a picture of how local districts are performing. Congratulations to our local schools for achieving this level of academic excellence and recognition.”