Commissioners Announce Holiday Made in Monmouth on Deccember 13

“Our annual Holiday Made in Monmouth expo is the perfect place to complete your holiday shopping and this year is going to be bigger and better than ever with the most vendors we’ve ever had, opportunities to win prizes, and free take-your-own photos with Santa,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “With over 300 local vendors, there’s truly something for everyone. What began in 2012 as a once-a-year event has grown into a cherished tradition for both vendors and visitors, celebrating and supporting our small business community. With the holidays fast approaching, this event is a must-visit for anyone looking to shop local.”

All participating vendors are based in Monmouth County and will offer a wide range of locally made products, including art, accessories, food and drink, jewelry, home décor, and much more.

To learn more about the 2025 Holiday Made in Monmouth expo, please go to MadeinMonmouth.com.

