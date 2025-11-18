Federal Fugitive Caught In Ocean County

Authorities arrested 51-year-old Keith Michael Lisa just after midnight. Barnegat Police Chief Jason Carroll confirms the arrest happened within the township but says Lisa has no known ties to the community and that the case is being handled entirely by federal officials. Lisa had been the subject of a nationwide alert after investigators say he entered the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark on November 12 while carrying a bat, later making his way to the U.S. Attorney’s office and damaging federal property. He faces federal charges including possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility. Following his capture, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba praised the coordinated effort on social media, saying federal agencies “will not tolerate intimidation or violence.” Lisa is expected to be transported to federal custody in Newark as the investigation continues.