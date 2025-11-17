Commissioners Award Open Space Grants to 27 Monmouth County Municipalities

“This important annual program is one of many ways in which the County works with its municipal partners to ensure local parks are constructed and upgraded for our residents,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Providing funding for parks and open spaces in our communities helps residents to maintain and improve their physical and mental health. My fellow Commissioners and I are proud to be able to offer this successful grant program to all Monmouth County municipalities and we encourage residents to visit the beautiful parks throughout our County.”

The MOSG program has become one of the most successful Commissioner-sponsored programs and is the primary method by which the County assists municipalities in meeting the recreational needs of residents. The program provides vital funding that helps municipal officials meet their local open space acquisition, recreation, historic and conservation goals.

“The Board appreciates the tireless efforts by municipal officials to create beautiful parks, playgrounds, and green spaces that enhance quality of life for their residents,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “Although resources are limited and grant demand remains high, the Board is proud to support our municipalities in strengthening the communities that make Monmouth County such a desirable place to live and grow.”

The municipalities that were awarded funding through the 2025 Municipal Open Space Grant program and the amount each awardee received were as follows:

· Allenhurst – Railroad Park Plaza – Phase III - $144,727

· Atlantic Highlands – Improvements to Municipal Harbor Park - $180,908

· Belmar – Silver Lake Recreation Trail Reconstruction Project - $203,341

· Brielle – Brielle Eco Path - $75,981

· Eatontown – F. Bliss Arboretum and Wildlife Sanctuary Bridge Replacement - $161,370

· Fair Haven – 21 Fair Haven Road Waterfront Improvements - $361,817

· Freehold Borough – Veterans Park Improvement Project - $49,931

· Freehold Township – Opatut Park Improvement Project - $122,294

· Hazlet – Interior Fit Out of Pre-fabricated Recreation Building - $361,817

· Highlands – Improvements at Veterans Memorial Park, Improvements at Huddy Park, and Community Center Improvements - $225,050

· Little Silver – Markham Place Complex Improvements - $220,708

· Long Branch – Van Court Park Improvements - $361,817

· Manalapan – Dreyer All-Inclusive Playground Surfacing - $54,272

· Manasquan – Winterstella Park Playground Improvements - $344,811

· Matawan – Terhune Park Improvements - $180,908

· Middletown – Kunkel Park Site Improvements - $361-817

· Millstone Township – Baird Homestead Improvement Project 2025 - $126,636

· Monmouth Beach – Monmouth Beach Memorial Park and Griffin Park Fitness Equipment - $108,545

· Neptune City – Improvements to Memorial Park and Adams Field - $361,817

· Neptune Township – Improvements to Sunshine Park Playground - $267,744

· Oceanport – Blackberry Bay Park Improvements – $280,770

· Red Bank – Count Basie Park Open Space Improvement Project - $361,817

· Rumson – Jumping Point Park – West Park - $361,817

· Spring Lake – Marucci Memorial Park Improvements – Phase III - $217,090

· Union Beach - Scholer Park Improvements – Phase XI - $68,022

· Wall Township – Camp Evans Recreational Upgrades – Phase II - $361,817

· West Long Branch – Valenzano Park - $72,363

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook, X and Instagram.