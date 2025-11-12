Manasquan Police Seeking Public's Help Identifying E-Bicyclist

Authorities say on November 5th, patrol officers saw the rider blow through a red light on East Main Street. When they tried to stop the bike, the operator took off reaching speeds of more than fifty miles per hour. Officers did not pursue, and the rider got away. Police are now urging anyone with information to come forward. They say they’ll continue enforcing traffic laws for both cars and electric bikes, noting that across New Jersey, crashes involving e-bikes and dirt bikes have been on the rise. If you have any information, you can contact the Manasquan Police Department.