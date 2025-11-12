Former Monmouth County Teacher Found Not Guilty of Touching Student Files New Defamation Lawsuit

Jenna Sciabica, who taught at Marlboro Memorial Middle School, was acquitted last year of harassment-offensive touching after prosecutors found no evidence of a sexual act. The charge stemmed from an interaction with a 14-year-old student in a school hallway. Now, Sciabica has filed a new federal lawsuit under the Civil Rights Act, naming 30 defendants — including school staff and witnesses — claiming her rights were violated and her reputation destroyed. Her attorney says Sciabica was “presumed guilty by an angry mob.” The suit seeks damages, lost pay, and restoration of her pension. A separate defamation case she filed last year in state court remains ongoing. Marlboro’s superintendent declined to comment, and the student’s family’s attorney has not responded to requests for comment.