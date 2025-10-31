Clerk Hanlon Advises of In-Person, Mail-In Ballot Application Deadline and Saturday Office Hours

The application must be submitted in person, as the deadline to mail the application has passed. Mail-in ballot applications should be brought to the Clerk of Elections Office, located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold, which will offer additional hours to accommodate voters leading up to Election Day.

The Clerk of Elections Office will be open on Saturday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition, Monmouth County’s Board of Elections and Superintendent of Elections offices will also be open to the public this Saturday during this time. All three election offices are located in the same building, and offer regular business hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Completed mail-in ballots may be returned to the Board of Elections in person, by mail or via an authorized drop box no later than 8 p.m. on November 4th, Election Day.

The Monmouth County Clerk serves as the Clerk of Elections, one of three independent entities overseeing the election process in Monmouth County in conjunction with the Superintendent of Elections and Board of Elections. The Clerk of Elections Office processes vote-by-mail ballot applications, prepares ballots, verifies candidate petitions and certifies elections results. The Clerk of Elections Office may be reached at 732-431-7790.

The Board of Elections is responsible for drop boxes, counting ballots, overseeing poll workers and maintaining polling locations. They may be reached at 732-431-7802.

Voter registration, voting records and voting machines fall under the purview of the Superintendent of Elections, who may be reached at 732-431-7780.

For more information, visit MonmouthCountyVotes.gov or download the free “Monmouth County Votes” mobile app available in the Apple App and Google Play Stores.