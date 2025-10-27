Board of Elections offers extended hours to receive hand-delivered mail-in ballots for Nov. election

To contact the Monmouth County Board of Elections, call 732-431-7802, ext. 7150.

The Monmouth County Clerk serves as the Clerk of Elections, one of three independent entities overseeing the elections process in Monmouth County in conjunction with the Superintendent of Elections and Board of Elections. The Clerk of Elections processes vote-by-mail ballot applications, prepares ballots, verifies candidate petitions and certifies elections results. The Clerk of Elections may be reached at 732-431-7790. Voter registration, voting records and voting machines fall under the purview of the Superintendent of Elections, who may be reached at 732-431-7780. The Board of Elections is responsible for drop boxes, counting ballots, overseeing poll workers and maintaining polling locations, and may be reached at 732-431-7802.

