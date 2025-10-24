Clerk Hanlon Reminds Monmouth County Voters that Early In-Person Voting Begins Saturday, October 25

The voting option allows voters to cast their ballots in person on machines for a 9-day

period prior to Election Day. Early in-person voting will be available Saturday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 2 from 10

a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Monmouth County voters have led the state for Early Voter turnout in General Elections

since it was implemented in 2021. Early in-person voting offers convenience and flexibility

to voters with weekend and evening hours,” said Clerk Hanlon.

There are 10 designated early voting locations in Monmouth County, and voters may vote

any of these locations regardless of where they reside.

The following are the early in-person voting locations in Monmouth County. for the 2025

General Election:

• Colts Neck Township: Colts Neck Public Library, 2 Veterans Way (formerly 1 Winthrop

Drive)

• Hazlet Township: Hazlet Fire Co. #1, 570 Holmdel Road

• Howell Township: Church of St. Veronica (Gymnasium), 4219 Route 9 North

• Little Silver Borough: Woman's Club of Little Silver (Main Lobby), 111 Church Street

• Long Branch City: Long Branch Senior Center (Coca Cola Room), 85 2nd Avenue

• Manalapan Township: Monmouth County Library Headquarters (Meeting Rooms 1-2-3),

125 Symmes Drive

• Middletown Township: Croydon Hall (Assembly Hall), 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

• Neptune Township: Neptune Township Senior Center (Fitness Center), 1607 Corlies

• Neptune Township: Neptune Township Senior Center (Fitness Center), 1607 Corlies

Avenue

• Spring Lake Heights: Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road

• Upper Freehold Township: Hope Fire Company #1 (Meeting Room), 82 Route 526,

Allentown

In addition to early in person voting, voters may opt to cast their ballot the traditional way

in person on Election Day at their assigned polling location or vote by mail.

For more information about elections in Monmouth County, visit the County Clerk’s

Elections website at MonmouthCountyVotes.gov or download our free Monmouth County

Votes mobile app.