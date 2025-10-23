Monmouth County Commissioners showcase Red Bank's Shared Services agreements

The Borough of Red Bank is one of Monmouth County’s 53 municipalities that consistently utilize shared services agreements to help reduce expenses and improve operational effectiveness within its municipality.

“Through the guidance from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, the Open Public Records Search System-Records, Information Management System Module (OPRS-RIM) Agreement allows municipalities, like Red Bank, to manage paper and electronic records to avoid paper storage and improve record inventory control,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the office of Shared Services. “I’d like to commend County Clerk Christine Hanlon for administering the migration of paper records into digital records, which helps reduce cost and the size of the County’s paper archive.”

“Shared services with Monmouth County are an invaluable resource for Red Bank, allowing us to enhance efficiency and provide better services for our residents while being mindful of taxpayer dollars. Particularly, the new shared service for records management software exemplifies this commitment by modernizing how we handle, store and access critical information,” said Mayor of Red Bank William Portman.

“This capability has provided cost savings to participating municipalities by cutting costs associated with physical storage as well as creating and managing a separate digital system,” said Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon. “The Monmouth County Clerk’s Office has been offering this service to our local governments for many years. I’m happy to support Red Bank in their efforts to streamline their records management.”

“We are proud to continue fostering strong partnerships that benefit Red Bank and its residents. A lot of these shared services have existed for some time now and we are always looking for ways to improve and streamline our governmental offerings through collaboration with the County,” Mayor Portman added.

Along with the Open Public Records Management System, Red Bank also holds other Shared Services Agreements with Monmouth County such as the Municipal Assistance, Commodity Resale, Public Safety Answering Point, MOD IV, iTax Map and Health Services.

The Monmouth County Office of Shared Services facilitates partnerships with local government entities, providing services, equipment, and resources to help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

For more information on Agreements, contact the Office of Shared Services by calling 732-577-2925 or emailing sharedservices@co.monmouth.nj.us.

For more information about Monmouth County Shared Services, go to visitmonmouth.com.