Filming of Rocky Biopic Starts In Monmouth County

WBJB | By Tom Brennan
Published October 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Production of "I Play Rocky" transforms the outside of a Keansburg convivence store.
Tom Brennan
Production of "I Play Rocky" transforms local convivence store.

An new Rocky movie has started filming in Keansburg. It's a movie about the making of the 1976 breakthrough hit film by Sylvester Stallone.

The film will called "I Play Rocky" set before the Oscar nominated movie was made. The story is about Stallone working for pennies to get the iconic movie made.

It will star Anthony Ippolito playing a young Stallone. Ironically enough, Ippolito played Al Pacino in a series about the making of another best picture winner from the 70s, Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather".

Reports have the film scheduled to wrap in mid-December.
Monmouth County Keansburg
Music host (Sun. 7p-10p), host of Brookdale Beat podcast, Advisor to Brookdale Student Radio & Station Manager. During some weeks he gets relief during the first hour of his shift for a Guest DJ. He’s been in radio for since 1993 and is a proud husband and father of 3.
