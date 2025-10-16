Filming of Rocky Biopic Starts In Monmouth County

An new Rocky movie has started filming in Keansburg. It's a movie about the making of the 1976 breakthrough hit film by Sylvester Stallone.

The film will called "I Play Rocky" set before the Oscar nominated movie was made. The story is about Stallone working for pennies to get the iconic movie made.

It will star Anthony Ippolito playing a young Stallone. Ironically enough, Ippolito played Al Pacino in a series about the making of another best picture winner from the 70s, Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather".

Reports have the film scheduled to wrap in mid-December.