Death of Two-Year-Old in Ocean County Under Investigation
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on October 14, 2025, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Officers from the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a 911 call at a residence on Radio Road.
Responding Officers discovered an unresponsive two-year-old male, who was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. The death is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office.