Marlboro Township Fatal Crash Under Investigation

On October 11, 2025, at 7:33 a.m., members of the Marlboro Township Police Department responded to the area of US Route 9 and County Route 520 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the female pedestrian was attempting to cross from the southbound to the northbound-side of traffic when a collision with a Honda CR-V occurred.

The female pedestrian, later identified as Sherril Sakas, 70, of Totowa, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The male driver of the CR-V remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Marlboro Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Department Officer Michael Morgante at 732-536-0100.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.