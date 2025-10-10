Praise for Educators selected for Fullbright Program

Dr. Morales and Dr. Villarreal were honored at the Commissioner Workshop Meeting on Sept. 25.

“Dr. Morales and Dr. Villarreal are two of the finest educators not only in Monmouth County, but across the Country,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I extend our sincere congratulations to Dr. Morales for being selected as a recipient of the 2025–26 Fulbright Teacher Exchange Award, and to Dr. Villarreal for being chosen for the 2025–26 Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program.”

“Through the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Award, Dr. Morales will have the opportunity to share her expertise nationally and internationally,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Superintendent of Schools. “Dr. Villarreal's participation in the Fulbright Global Classrooms Program will allow him to share that passion while building meaningful connections across cultures and communities. Congratulations to both recipients on this outstanding achievement.”

Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists and professionals of all backgrounds with the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research abroad.

