Garden State Film Festival Founder/Executive Director New Jersey Film Academy Honored for Entrepreneurial Vision and Community Leadership

The award recognizes Raver's extraordinary contributions to New Jersey's cultural and entrepreneurial landscape, particularly her founding and leadership of the Garden State Film Festival. In 2002, Raver co-founded the festival alongside Robert Pastorelli, launching its inaugural event in Asbury Park in 2003. The festival has since evolved into a world-class event that draws celebrities, industry leaders, and audiences from around the globe.

"Leader, creator, motivator, passionate, and trailblazer are just a few words that describe you," wrote Dr. Jackeline Mejias-Fuertes, Regional Director of the NJSBDC at Brookdale Community College, in her award notification. "Yet, it is your sincerity and genuine character that inspire others to believe in their own ability to make a difference."

Raver's pioneering career in film and television spans decades. In 1987, she became the first woman president of a commercial production company in New York City when she led The Madison Group. Her dedication to the Garden State Film Festival has included tireless work in sponsorship development, grant writing, film selection, and volunteer coordination.

Today, Raver serves as Director of the New Jersey Film Academy at Brookdale Community College, where she has established strategic collaborations with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to create accessible, high-quality pathways into the film industry. Her work bridges education, workforce development, and public-private partnerships to strengthen New Jersey's position in the entertainment industry.

The award will be presented at the 11th Annual Women Entrepreneurs Rock event on Monday, October 20, 2025, from 6–10 p.m. at the White Chapel Project in Long Branch, New Jersey. The event is open to everyone and celebrates international women entrepreneurs who have made significant impacts in their fields.

Women Entrepreneurs Rock stands at the forefront of celebrating visionary leaders who redefine what is possible for women in business. This year's recognition highlights Raver's entrepreneurial spirit, contributions to the arts, and unwavering dedication to community development.

For more information about the Garden State Film Festival, visit gsff.org. For details about the Women Entrepreneurs Rock event, contact the NJSBDC at Brookdale Community College.

The Garden State Film Festival, New Jersey’s Premier Independent Film Festival®, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in its 24th year. A global destination for independent cinema, GSFF boosts New Jersey’s economy through the arts while championing local filmmakers and community initiatives. The festival is committed to education, nurturing emerging high school talent, and honoring seasoned filmmakers. Its year-round “Best of the Fest” programs bring independent film to venues across the state, enriching and engaging communities through the power of storytelling.

Women Entrepreneurs Rock Women Entrepreneurs Rock is an initiative celebrating women entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and community impact. The annual event is presented in partnership with the NJSBDC at Brookdale Community College.

NJSBDC at Brookdale Community College The New Jersey Small Business Development Center at Brookdale Community College provides consulting, training, and resources to support entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout the region.

