Neptune Township Fatal Crash Under Investigation

On October 6, 2025, at 7:05 p.m., members of the Neptune Township Police Department responded to the area of Corlies Avenue (NJ Route 33 West) and South Main Street (NJ Route 71) for a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle.

The male bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Neptune Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Department Sergeant Nicola Costagliola at 732-988-8000 ext. 438.