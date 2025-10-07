Voter Registration Deadline Approaches to Cast a Ballot in the 2025 General Election 10/07/2025 Voter registration deadline is October 14, 2025

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is reminding residents that the voter registration deadline for those wishing to vote in the upcoming November 4th General Election is Tuesday, October 14.

“Voting is so important to our democracy. I encourage all eligible Monmouth County residents to register to vote.” said Clerk Hanlon. “Registering to vote is an important first step to making sure your voice is heard.”

To register to vote, residents must be at least 17 years of age and a U.S. citizen. Only individuals who are at least 18 years of age on Election Day will be permitted to vote in the election. A driver’s license or the last four digits of the applicant’s Social Security number must be provided on the registration form.

Eligible residents may register online via the State of New Jersey’s voter registration portal or in person at the Monmouth County Superintendent/Registrar of Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mills Road in Freehold. Additionally, residents may complete and mail the New Jersey Voter Registration form to the County Superintendent/Registrar of Elections Office or their hometown’s Municipal Clerk.

Visit the County Clerk’s elections website at MonmouthCountyVotes.gov or free “Monmouth County Votes” mobile app for details and forms. For questions, contact the Monmouth County Superintendent/Registrar of Elections at 732-431-7780. Voter registration in Monmouth County falls under the purview of the Superintendent of Elections Office, which is an independent office from the Clerk of Elections Office.

The Monmouth County Clerk serves as the Clerk of Elections, one of three independent entities overseeing the elections process in Monmouth County in conjunction with the Superintendent of Elections and Board of Elections. The Clerk of Elections processes vote-by-mail ballot applications, prepares ballots, verifies candidate petitions and certifies elections results. Voter registration, voting records and voting machines fall under the purview of the Superintendent of Elections, while the Board of Elections is responsible for counting ballots, overseeing poll workers and maintaining polling locations.

