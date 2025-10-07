County Commissioners to provide fall online surplus auction on Oct. 18-21

“The online auctions enable us to reach a wider audience, including bidders from outside New Jersey, which helps increase revenue for the County,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works. “This fall, vehicles, equipment, and other surplus items will be available for bidding, which will provide direct taxpayer savings.”

The items to be sold, which come from various County departments, may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, and Tuesday, Oct. 21, at the Monmouth County Public Works Complex, 250 Center St., Building C, Freehold. Potential bidders with questions may contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4.

“Since launching online surplus property auctions in 2008, Monmouth County has generated over $4 million—an amount that directly benefits taxpayers,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance. “By selling unneeded vehicles, equipment, and other items each spring and fall, the County creates financial value from unused assets.”

Successful bidders are required to pick up their item(s) between Thursday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 24, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4, for lot number series 100, 200, 300 and 400.

Successful bidders who do not pick up their items at the Public Works Complex by 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25.00 per business day, whichever is greater, until the merchandise is removed by the buyer, for up to three business days.

The auction will be conducted by USGovBid/Auction Liquidation Services. To participate in the auction, bidders must first register on the auctioneer’s website at www.usgovbid.com.