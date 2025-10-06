Lakewood Structure Fire Under Investigation
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on October 3, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Lakewood Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire at Piner Elementary School on East County Line Road.
Emergency personnel discovered an active structure fire and were able to extinguish the blaze.
The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office.