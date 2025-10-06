© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Lakewood Structure Fire Under Investigation

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:51 AM EDT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on October 3, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Lakewood Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire at Piner Elementary School on East County Line Road.

Emergency personnel discovered an active structure fire and were able to extinguish the blaze.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
