Bradley Food Pantry Announces the 4th Annual “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” 

“Proceeds from this incredible annual event will be a huge lift to our upcoming Thanksgiving drive—we expect to feed seven hundred families this year,” said Linda Curtiss, Executive Director of the Bradley Food Pantry. “We're immensely grateful to the restaurants and businesses for their generosity and support, which will help us address food insecurity in our community.”

The “Take a Bite” Chairperson, Nancy Mulligan, said, “The 4th annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger campaign is shaping up to be our most successful ever!” She went on to say, “The amazing event committee has done an unbelievable job to attract over 40 restaurants and businesses from Asbury Park to Spring Lake. We encourage our friends, neighbors and all our Pantry volunteers and supporters to Get Out, Eat Out or Take Out to support this worthy cause."

The following businesses are sponsors of the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” event (as of September 28):

Asbury Park - Pasta Vola

Avon-by-the-Sea - Bing’s Deli

Belmar - Klein’s, Federici’s, Turnstile Coffee Roasters, D’Jais, 10th Avenue Burrito and Robin’s Nest.

Bradley Beach - UVA Ristorante, Vic’s, D’Arcy’s Tavern, Marandola’s, Fins, Hatch 44, Elbow Room, Back in Time Cafe, The Perfect Perk, Brooklyn Square, Panchos and Juanchos, Skratch Kitchen, Hey Peach and Xina.

Lake Como - McCann’s Tavern and Bar Anticipation.

Neptune City - Luigi’s Pizza and Bagel Talk.

Ocean Grove - SeaGrass

Sea Girt - Blond Shallot.

Spring Lake - Amelia’s, Spring Lake Seafood, Tom Bailey’s, Spring Lake Tap House, Sun and Waves, Joe’s Deli, Honey Berry, and Nick and Sons.

Wall - Glorioso Creamery and Wake Coffee and Kitchen

Thank you also to our contributing business sponsors - Goltens, Diane Turton Realtors, VHFS Financial Services, Robinsons Ale House, and Iron Whale.