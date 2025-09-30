© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
County to Host Two Paper Shredding Dates in October

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:04 AM EDT
Monmouth County Government

This month, Monmouth County residents will have 2 chances to safely dispose of old documents thanks to free paper shredding events announced by the Board of County Commissioners.

According to Commissioner Director, Thomas A. Arnone, “These free events help residents clear out clutter and protect sensitive information—like bank statements, medical records, and utility bills—from identity theft.”Hosted in partnership with local municipalities, the shredding events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until mobile shred trucks are full. Residents can bring up to 100 pounds of paper—roughly four large bags or boxes. All shredding is done on-site. The dates and locations this month are: Neptune City on October 4th at Adams Field Park, and Red Bank on October 18th at the Middle School.
Local News Monmouth County Commissioners Monmouth County
Michele McBride
