Local Man Charged With Rumson Shots-Fired Incident

Terry Haupt, 42, was charged with one count of second-degree Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon, one count of third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (rifle), and one count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Ammunition Magazine.

On September 22, 2025, at approximately 3:24 p.m., members of the Rumson Police Department responded to a residence on Meadowbrook Avenue for a reported bullet that went through the caller’s window. Remnants of one projectile were later recovered in the home.

A subsequent investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Rumson Police Department revealed that Haupt, who was located in the area, was in possession of a rifle and a large capacity ammunition magazine, and was ultimately determined to be a certain person not legally permitted to possess a firearm.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley of the Major Crimes Bureau.

Information regarding Haupt’s legal representation was not readily available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.