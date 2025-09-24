Colts Neck Fatal Crash Under Investigation

At approximately 12:08 p.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, members of the Colts Neck Police Township Department responded to the area of County Road 537 and Willow Lake Drive for a report of a motorcycle-versus-electric delivery van (EDV) collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 65-year-old male motorcyclist was operating a 2005 Harley-Davidson, heading east on County Road 537 in the right lane of traffic, when a collision with a 2022 Rivian EDV driven by a 57-year-old male took place. The motorcycle then struck a concrete curb and grass island, ejecting the male driver.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital and would later succumb to his injuries at 11:17 p.m. The decedent was identified as Stephen Morehouse of Long Branch.

The driver of the van remained on scene.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Colts Neck Township Police Department remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Township Police Department Sergeant Thomas Ward at 732-780-7323.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time.