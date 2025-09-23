Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners host a Shared Services Summit for local officials

The Monmouth County Office of Shared Services facilitates partnerships with local government entities where the County provides services, equipment and resources to them, which helps reduce costs and increase efficiency.

“The Monmouth County Office of Shared Services currently has more than 500 shared service agreements with municipalities, counties, and other government entities,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to Monmouth County Office of Shared Services. “Here at Monmouth County, we are dedicated to our residents. Through this successful program, we are able to reduce the heavy tax burden on Monmouth County residents while preserving the high quality of life.”

During the Summit, presentations were given by the Monmouth County Commissioner Director Arnone, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, and representatives from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs – Division of Local Government Services.

“The Commissioners and I take pride in offering solutions that not only help achieve your goals but also reduce costs,” said Commissioner Director Arnone.

Commissioner Director Arnone encouraged municipal representatives to contact the Office of Shared Services for specific information about potential agreements.

“The Office of Shared Services and I are always available to help you get started, or answer any questions you may have, so contact us by calling 732-577-2925 or emailing us at sharedservices@co.monmouth.nj.us,” said Commissioner Director Arnone.

