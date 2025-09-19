© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Virtual Candidate Meeting for County Clerk's Office

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 19, 2025 at 6:05 AM EDT
LWV Facebook Page

The League of Women Voters of Monmouth County will host a virtual candidate forum for The Office of County Clerk.

Attendees can learn about the candidates in this League-moderated, Non-partisan forum. The Candidates, as they appear on the Ballot are: Christine Giordano Hanlon - Official Candidate Monmouth County Republican Organization, Alison DeNoia, Monmouth County Democrats and Independent, Joshua Leinsdorf. This forum will be via-Zoom, on September 29th at 7pm. This is one of many candidate forums the LWV will host.
