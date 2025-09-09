© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Monmouth County to Host Fall Job Fair

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:49 AM EDT
Monmouth County Government

Job seekers in Monmouth County will have a valuable opportunity to connect with employers at the 2025 Fall Job Fair, taking place Tuesday, September 17th from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Organizers say the event is open to students, recent graduates, career changers, and anyone exploring new job options. Attendees will meet recruiters from a range of industries, learn about current openings, and make professional connections through face-to-face conversations.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their résumé.

The job fair promises to be more than just a hiring event—it’s a step toward career growth and discovering the right workplace fit.
