Monmouth County to Host Fall Job Fair

Organizers say the event is open to students, recent graduates, career changers, and anyone exploring new job options. Attendees will meet recruiters from a range of industries, learn about current openings, and make professional connections through face-to-face conversations.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their résumé.

The job fair promises to be more than just a hiring event—it’s a step toward career growth and discovering the right workplace fit.