County Commissioners Continue to Take a Fiscally Responsible Approach to Workforce Health Benefits

“As health care costs continue to rise, my fellow Commissioners and I are proud that we have kept premiums stable for our employee base by exercising fiscal responsibility and making tough decisions when needed,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The State of New Jersey’s recent announcement of a 36.5% increase in health care premiums for 2026 is not only devastating for its workforce, but also part of a broader, troubling trend of double-digit increases across the public and private sectors. In contrast, Monmouth County has consistently kept increases in the single digits while ensuring our employees continue to receive comprehensive, reliable benefits.”

The Division of Benefits and Workforce Wellness administers the County’s self-funded employee benefit programs and manages employee enrollments. These programs include medical and prescription drug coverage, voluntary dental and vision insurance, term and universal life insurance, short-term disability insurance, healthcare flexible spending accounts, and other employee benefits.

“The County's goal is to properly balance the interests of our employees and taxpayers by offering quality coverage to our workforce without adversely impacting our budget,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Division of Benefits and Workforce Wellness. “By remaining self-insured, the County Commissioners are able to control costs through strong financial governance while providing comprehensive benefits.”

