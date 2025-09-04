© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Monmouth County Clerk’s Office Announces Transition to .gov Domain for Enhanced Security

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 4, 2025 at 8:44 AM EDT

Monmouth County is stepping up its cybersecurity game.

County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has announced the Clerk’s Office websites have officially transitioned from .com to .gov domains.

Hanlon says the move enhances security and ensures residents can trust the information they’re accessing—especially when it comes to sensitive services like elections, property records, and passports.

The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency oversees all .gov domains, verifying they're used only by official government entities.

The old addresses—MonmouthCountyClerk.com and MonmouthCountyVotes.com—will still work, but now redirect to MonmouthCountyClerk.gov and MonmouthCountyVotes.gov.
Monmouth County Monmouth County Clerk
