Open House Job Fair – Monmouth County Division of Social Services

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 3, 2025 at 6:35 AM EDT
Monmouth County Resource Net

Are you looking for a career in human services? The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is hosting a job fair.

The Monmouth County Division of Social Services is hosting an Open House Job Fair on Saturday, September 13th at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building in Freehold from 10 to 1. Walk-in interviews will be available—no appointment needed—for positions like Human Services Aide and Specialist 1. The county offers an excellent benefits package, and this is your chance to make a difference in your community. For more info and to view current job openings: visit monmouth dot com.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyMonmouth County Commissioners
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride