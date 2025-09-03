Open House Job Fair – Monmouth County Division of Social Services

The Monmouth County Division of Social Services is hosting an Open House Job Fair on Saturday, September 13th at the Monmouth County Agricultural Building in Freehold from 10 to 1. Walk-in interviews will be available—no appointment needed—for positions like Human Services Aide and Specialist 1. The county offers an excellent benefits package, and this is your chance to make a difference in your community. For more info and to view current job openings: visit monmouth dot com.