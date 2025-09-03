Monmouth County Park System Henry Hudson Trail Waackaack Creek Bridge Replacement

The century-old wooden bridge over Waackaack Creek in Keansburg is being replaced. Originally built as a train trestle, the bridge was converted for pedestrian use when the Henry Hudson Trail was developed. But officials say it's now deteriorated beyond safe use. Vulcan Construction will replace the old structure with a new 120-foot steel truss bridge featuring a wooden deck. It will primarily serve pedestrians, but it’s also designed to support emergency and park vehicles. Environmental permits from the state are in place, with measures to protect the sensitive Bayshore ecosystem during the build. The trail will be closed for about eight weeks between Creek Road and Laurel Avenue. A detour is posted along 10th and 8th Avenues in West Keansburg