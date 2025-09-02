Woman and Three Children Rescued From Keansburg Home Fire

Keansburg Mayor George Hoff says firefighters found the woman—believed to be the mother of three children—inside a back room of the burning Seeley Avenue home. CPR was started immediately, and she was airlifted out. The children, ages 5 to 12, were forced to jump from a second-floor window into the arms of Keansburg police and firefighters after flames blocked their exit. All three were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. One officer who helped catch the children is still being evaluated for a potentially permanent arm injury. The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. Friday. Its cause remains under investigation.