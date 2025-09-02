© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Woman and Three Children Rescued From Keansburg Home Fire

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:56 AM EDT
According to Patch.com, A woman pulled unconscious from a Keansburg house fire Friday morning remains in critical condition at Staten Island University Hospital.

Keansburg Mayor George Hoff says firefighters found the woman—believed to be the mother of three children—inside a back room of the burning Seeley Avenue home. CPR was started immediately, and she was airlifted out. The children, ages 5 to 12, were forced to jump from a second-floor window into the arms of Keansburg police and firefighters after flames blocked their exit. All three were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. One officer who helped catch the children is still being evaluated for a potentially permanent arm injury. The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. Friday. Its cause remains under investigation.
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
