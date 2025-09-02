Long-Time Monmouth County Leader, Lillian Burry, Dies at 89

Burry served nearly two decades as a county commissioner and was the first woman to chair the board in 2008. She held that role multiple times before retiring in 2023. Burry’s public service spanned over 50 years, including time as mayor of Colts Neck and on the Matawan Borough Council. Colleagues remembered her dedication to veterans, historic preservation, and open space. Congressman Chris Smith remembers her as a “very special woman” who served with courage and tenacity.