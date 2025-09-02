© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Long-Time Monmouth County Leader, Lillian Burry, Dies at 89

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published September 2, 2025 at 6:12 AM EDT
Monmouth County Government

Longtime Monmouth County leader Lillian Burry has died at the age of 89.

Burry served nearly two decades as a county commissioner and was the first woman to chair the board in 2008. She held that role multiple times before retiring in 2023. Burry’s public service spanned over 50 years, including time as mayor of Colts Neck and on the Matawan Borough Council. Colleagues remembered her dedication to veterans, historic preservation, and open space. Congressman Chris Smith remembers her as a “very special woman” who served with courage and tenacity.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County Commissioners Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride