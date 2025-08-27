© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Fire Breaks Out at Fort Monmouth Building

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 27, 2025 at 6:22 AM EDT

Thick black smoke filled the skies over Oceanport Monday afternoon as a fire broke out at an apartment building under construction.

According to Patch.com, the blaze began around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Oceanport Avenue and Hazen Drive, near Parkers Creek. Witnesses say flames first appeared at the back of the building before quickly spreading to the roof.

Oceanport firefighters are actively working to contain the flames, with a heavy police and fire presence on the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
