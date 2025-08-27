Fire Breaks Out at Fort Monmouth Building

According to Patch.com , the blaze began around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Oceanport Avenue and Hazen Drive, near Parkers Creek. Witnesses say flames first appeared at the back of the building before quickly spreading to the roof.

Oceanport firefighters are actively working to contain the flames, with a heavy police and fire presence on the scene.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.