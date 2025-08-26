Proposal Before Congress to Honor Springsteen's "Born to Run"

Yesterday, exactly 50 years after the release of Born to Run, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone introduced a resolution in Congress recognizing the Boss and the album that launched him to superstardom.

The resolution cites Springsteen’s long list of accolades — 20 Grammys, an Oscar, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom — and praises Born to Run as “an anthem for the American dream.”

Springsteen, now 75, still calls the Jersey Shore home and is set to be portrayed by Jeremy Allen White in an upcoming film about the making of his 1982 album Nebraska.

No word yet on whether the House will take up the resolution.