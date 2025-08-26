County Officials Working on Plan for Safety Improvements on South Laurel Avenue

“Safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists has been and will continue to be a top priority for my fellow Commissioners and I,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The improvements will strive to minimize environmental, quality of life, access, right of way and utility impacts in the study area.”

The goal of this study is to identify the purpose and need for the proposed improvements and to develop conceptual alternatives that may be recommended as a Preliminary Preferred Alternative (PPA).

Alternatives included: increasing the vertical clearance under the New Jersey Transit bridge; alleviating the existing hourglass configuration, improving pedestrian and bikeway accessibility along South Laurel Avenue; addressing the condition of and impacts to existing bridges H-9, H-35, H-35A and H-43 which carry South Laurel Avenue over four unnamed tributaries of the Mahoras Brook; and minimizing potential NJ Transit service interruptions during construction.

The first public information session was held on June 27, 2023. A pre-recorded presentation for the second public information session can be found on YouTube. A fact sheet about the project can be found at visitmonmouth.com.

Written comments will be accepted through Sept. 22, 2025. Comments may be mailed to: Anthony Sytko, Community Involvement Facilitator, Stokes Creative Group, 3223 Route 38, Suite 201, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Comments may also be submitted via email to asytko@stokescg.com.

Individuals who have questions regarding the South Laurel Avenue project may contact Vince Cardone, Monmouth County Project Manager, at Vince.Cardone@co.monmouth.nj.us or 732-431-7760.

