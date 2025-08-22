Film Festival Back in Red Bank for Its 10th Year

This week Red Bank has been playing host to the the Tenth Annual Indie Street Film Festival, featuring a wide array of independent films and panel events.

Tonight the spotlight shines on two tireless hometown immigration activists, Red Bankers Itzel Hernandez and Julie Flores-Castillo. The short film, “Borderline Butterfly,” directed by Simon Sanderbo Nelson, follows the work of Hernandez and Flores-Castillo as immigrant community advocates in the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

"Borderline Butterfly" was filmed mostly in Red Bank in the summer of 2024. The movie will be presented as part of a block of New Jersey-produced short films, which will include six other features. The show starts at 6 pm at the Basie Center Cinemas, with tickets available at indiestreetfilmfestival.org.