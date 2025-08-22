DWI Checkpoints Coming This Weekend

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting two checkpoints over the weekend, Task Force Coordinator Michael Schneider said.

The first checkpoint will take place tonight in Sea Girt from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. with all southbound vehicles on Route 71 being diverted into the Sea Girt Professional Building, where drivers will be screened for their sobriety, Schneider said.

The second DWI checkpoint will be on Saturday from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. in Wall Township where drivers going westbound on Route 138 will be diverted onto Maxwell Road for sobriety screenings.