Monmouth County Player Wins $322,396 Cash 5 Jackpot

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:35 AM EDT
NJ Lottery

TRENTON (August 1, 2025) – A New Jersey Lottery player in Monmouth County matched all five numbers Thursday night to win the $322,396 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The winning numbers for the game’s 41st jackpot of 2025 were 02, 03, 33, 36 and 37. The XTRA was 02 and Bullseye was 37. BP Gas Station, 1103 Route 34 and Cambridge Dr. in Matawan, sold the winning ticket and will receive a $2,000 bonus.

In addition to the jackpot, seven players matched four out of five balls, the Bullseye and the XTRA to each win $500. Meanwhile, 17 players matched four out of five balls and the Bullseye to win $250 each.

The jackpot has reset to $150,000 heading into tonight’s drawing.
Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride