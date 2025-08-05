Monmouth County Player Wins $322,396 Cash 5 Jackpot

The winning numbers for the game’s 41st jackpot of 2025 were 02, 03, 33, 36 and 37. The XTRA was 02 and Bullseye was 37. BP Gas Station, 1103 Route 34 and Cambridge Dr. in Matawan, sold the winning ticket and will receive a $2,000 bonus.

In addition to the jackpot, seven players matched four out of five balls, the Bullseye and the XTRA to each win $500. Meanwhile, 17 players matched four out of five balls and the Bullseye to win $250 each.

The jackpot has reset to $150,000 heading into tonight’s drawing.